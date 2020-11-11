34 Navajo Nation communities hit with uncontrolled COVID-19 spread

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Wednesday warned residents of the “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 communities on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

In a statement, tribal President Jonathan Nez says the tribe is dealing with “an invisible monster” and the only way to beat the coronavirus is by doing it together and listening to public health experts.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend curfew beginning Friday night. Tribal officials already have urged residents to wear face masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings to less than five people. The reservation spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers).