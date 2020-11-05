Winterhaven canceled due to COVID-19 after lighting up Tucson for 70 years

TUCSON (KVOA) - After 70 years of getting Tucson into the holiday spirit, the annual Winterhaven's Festival of Lights has been canceled in light of the recent circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1949, community members and Tucson visitors alike have walked through the neighborhood on Front Lowell Road between Country Club Road and Tucson Boulevard during December to check out the unique and bright holiday displays. In that 70-year period, the annual tradition raised thousands of dollars each year to support local nonprofits, such as the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, while entertaining visitors with intricate holiday displays.

But in a press release shared Thursday afternoon, the committee announced that the 71st annual festival has been canceled.

BREAKING: Winterhaven’s Festival of Lights canceled for this upcoming holiday season due to the ongoing pandemic. — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) November 6, 2020

"The heartbreaking decision has been made, after careful consultation with the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department, to cancel this year’s Winterhaven Festival of Lights," M. Hall, Winterhaven Festival of Lights chairperson said in the press release. "We believe what is most important is the safety and wellbeing of our Tucson community during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and that holding our traditional event for the community would not serve to ensure that."

Hall said the committee is looking forward to bringing the event back next year, given that it can return safely by 2021.

The chairperson encouraged residents to continue supporting the local food bank this year with the annual event canceled.

To donate, visit communityfoodbank.org.

The press release in its entirety can be viewed below.

Dear Tucson Community, The heartbreaking decision has been made, after careful consultation with the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department, to cancel this year’s Winterhaven Festival of Lights. We believe what is most important is the safety and wellbeing of our Tucson community during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and that holding our traditional event for the community would not serve to ensure that. We look forward to next year and the hope that we will be able to hold the festival safely for the 2021 holiday season. To help make certain that the community is aware of the cancellation, and to minimize non-resident traffic in our neighborhood that might be caused by community members who do not realize that the event is cancelled, the City of Tucson will be providing some traffic control barricades and signage. We are thankful for this assistance that is made

possible with the help of Council Member Paul Durham’s Ward 3 Council Office. We would like to also thank our incredible Title Sponsor, Tucson Electric Power (TEP), for continuing to support us this year by helping us spread the news to the Tucson Community, and for always supporting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Although we won’t be gathering throughout the streets of Winterhaven this year for the festival, we ask the Tucson community to please continue to support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. We encourage families to follow the COVID-19 guidelines from the City of Tucson and the Pima County Health Department on how to keep safe and stay healthy while celebrating this holiday season. Posted below are helpful links with that information. - M. Hall, Winterhaven Festival of Lights Chairperson

Helpful Links

https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?pageId=527452



https://donate.communityfoodbank.org/give/304596/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=winterhaven &utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=festival-2020



http://winterhavenfestival.org