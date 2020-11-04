The number of ICU beds in use ticks up in Arizona

Tucson- After a number of days with new cases of the coronavirus totaling over a thousand a downtick in Arizona, the latest surge in numbers is now impacting hospitals in the state.

On Wednesday the Arizona Department Of Health Services reported a total of 250,633 cases with 814 added. There are now 6,059 virus related deaths with 39 reported..

The uptick in cases throughout the state is having an impact on the number of ICU beds that are now occupied in Arizona.

The number of ICU beds in use, specifically for coronavirus related illnesses, peaked on July 13th when 970 beds were occupied. It then began to dramatically trend down to the last low point on September 22nd with 114 beds in use. But with the new numbers of cases we have seen that total slowly rise and as of November 3, the number of ICU beds in use in Arizona had climbed to 227 beds in use.

