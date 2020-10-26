Arizona adds 801 new coronavirus cases Monday, 1 death

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 801 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.

One more death was added to the state's dashboard.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 238,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is now 5,875.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 2,028,846 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.7% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

On Sunday, ADHS reported 1,392 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 9

20-44: 340

45- 54: 411

55- 64: 932

65+: 4,180

NULL: 3

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 33,601

20 - 44: 114,481

45- 54: 35,851

55-64: 27,467

65 and older: 27,185

UNKNOWN: 379

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.