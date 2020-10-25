Arizona adds 1,392 new COVID-19 cases; 5 new deaths

Arizona adds 1,392 new COVID-19 cases; 5 new deathsNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 1,392 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, Arizona Department of Health Services said Sunday.
Five more people lost their lives to the virus, ADHS says.
That brings the state’s documented totals to 238,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The death toll is now 5,874.
Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The data includes people who have recovered.
On Wednesday, the state reported 975 new cases and 17 deaths. On Thursday, 994 cases and five deaths were added to the dashboard.
According to the state's data dashboard, 1,993,389 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 9.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.
- <20: 9
- 20-44: 340
- 45- 54: 411
- 55- 64: 932
- 65+: 4,179
- NULL: 3
- Less than 20 years: 33,451
- 20 - 44: 114,141
- 45- 54: 35,741
- 55-64: 27,366
- 65 and older: 27,086
- UNKNOWN: 378
For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.
Symptoms of the coronavirus:
Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Seek emergency medical care immediately if:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.
Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201
Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.