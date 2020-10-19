Four new positive COVID-19 tests at Salpointe High School

TUCSON (KVOA) – Four more students from Salpointe High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.



School officials say two of those students have been on campus within the last two weeks.



One student is a hybrid learner and was on campus on Oct. 8th. She is also part of the school’s cheer team, requiring all members of the cheer team to quarantine for 14 days.



Salpointe says there are now a total of 10 students out of the 1,261 student population who have tested positive since the school started hybrid learning in September.

Officials said the Pima County Health Department is aware of these cases and is conducting contact tracing

