Clinical trial in Tucson for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy shows promising results

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Clinical Trials is currently conducting a clinical trial in Tucson on the same antibody cocktail President Trump received at Walter Reed Medical Center.

President Trump shared a message on Twitter Wednesday about how he received Regeneron's monoclonal antibody cocktail and is now trying to get the FDA to approve an Emergency Use Authorization for the therapy.

Dr. Anita Kohli, the director of research at Arizona Clinical Trials, which has a Regeneron trial site in Tucson, said that they are conducting this on coronavirus patients who are not in the hospital.

"These are actually drugs that are proteins that mimic the antibodies that are produced by our own immune systems during an infection to try to bind the virus and prevent it from entering cells and causing disease," Dr. Kohli said.

She said that clinical trial patients receive a single dose of this monoclonal antibody and are monitored for 30 days.

"You may be receiving a drug that could get you better faster," she said. "The cons are we don't know for sure in large groups of people and in small groups of people."

Dr. Kohli said that so far the therapy is showing promising results.

"So far the drugs have worked generally safe," she said. "Even in small groups that we feel pretty confident that we are not going to see larger safety signals, but I know the FDA will be watching very closely when they are released to the public for any other safety signals and even if they are approved the trials will still be enrolled to completion to be really sure."

If a person currently has the coronavirus or is feeling symptoms and is interested in participating in Regeneron's monoclonal antibody clinical trial, click here.