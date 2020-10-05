UArizona aims to add in-person classes next week as COVID-19 cases decline

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona said Monday it will start the second phase of the COVID-19 campus re-entry plan on Oct. 12

More students will be coming back to campus.

The announcement came Monday morning from President Robert Robbins.

The decision from the university administration is drawing questions from some faculty and staff.

Celeste de Gonzalez de Bustamante, a journalism professor at the university questions the safety of the decision at this time.

“Just seems like a little too quick based on the data that we have,” Bustamante said. “We’ve only lifted that stay at home order for one week.”

Bustamante said she first learned of the plan to move to Phase II through a media briefing and not from Robbins or senior leadership.

“We’re supposed to turn on a dime again and switch to this next phase,” she said. “But, we’re not exactly sure what this next phase means.”

Robbins said with a recent downward trajectory in positive coronavirus cases, the university hopes to transition to starting in-person classes in a matter of days.

“We are planning to add in-person instruction for classes of 30 or fewer students,” Robbins said.

He said the decision is contingent on if the data trend holds up throughout this week.

The university said students can choose whether to come back to go to class in-person or stay remote online.

Robbins says there are opportunities for classes to be held outside.

“The students, they are craving this because they want that in person experience with their classmates,” Robbins said. “And while they’re in the classroom, even if it’s outdoors, they’ll have their face covered they’ll be distanced.”

Bustamante has taught her classes over Zoom since August.

She argues the science simply doesn’t go along with the administration’s plans.

She worries this decision could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“To meet face to face with my students, I really miss that,” Bustamante said. “But I think for their benefit, for the benefit of the staff and faculty and the entire community, it’s better just to be a little more prudent.”