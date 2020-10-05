Salpointe HS football placed on quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON (KVOA) - A third Salpointe Catholic High School student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school released on Monday.

After receiving the results of the coronavirus test on Sunday, the school moved to place Salpointe's entire football team on a 14-day quartine, as the student may have been within six-feet of its members for longer than 15 minutes.

As the quarantine is scheduled to be in effect until Oct. 17, football practices and games scheduled in the next two weeks have either been cancelled or postponed.

Pima County Health Department is conducting contact tracing in connection to the infected individual.

The student who tested positive for the virus has been placed on a 10-day quarantine, according to the school.

Salpointe has a total student population of 1263.

For more information about the school's protocol in relation to the COVID-19 virus, visit salpointe.myschoolapp.com.

The letter sent out to parents can be read in its entirety below or by clicking here.