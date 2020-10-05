Salpointe HS football placed on quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19

Salpointe HS football placed on quarantine after student tests positive for COVID-19New
TUCSON (KVOA) - A third Salpointe Catholic High School student tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the school released on Monday.
After receiving the results of the coronavirus test on Sunday, the school moved to place Salpointe's entire football team on a 14-day quartine, as the student may have been within six-feet of its members for longer than 15 minutes.
As the quarantine is scheduled to be in effect until Oct. 17, football practices and games scheduled in the next two weeks have either been cancelled or postponed.
Pima County Health Department is conducting contact tracing in connection to the infected individual.
The student who tested positive for the virus has been placed on a 10-day quarantine, according to the school.
Salpointe has a total student population of 1263.
For more information about the school's protocol in relation to the COVID-19 virus, visit salpointe.myschoolapp.com.
The letter sent out to parents can be read in its entirety below or by clicking here.
October 5, 2020
Dear Salpointe Parents/Guardians,
Salpointe has had a third positive COVID test among our 1263 student population; the student was tested on Saturday and received results on Sunday. This student will be isolated for ten days.
This individual may have had close contact (within six feet for longer than 15 minutes) with members of the varsity football team; therefore, at the strong recommendation of Pima County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, the entire team is being quarantined for 14 days until October 17. Practices are canceled for the next two weeks and games will be postponed/canceled.
The Pima County Health Department is aware of this case and is conducting contact tracing. If the Health Department determines that this individual has had close contact with any other person(s) in our community, the Health Department will contact the potentially exposed person(s). If the Health Department contacts you, please respond as soon as possible.
Salpointe continues to follow strict protocols as described HERE to mitigate COVID transmission and keep the community safe.
Below are Salpointe's COVID notification procedures:
1. Parents inform the nurse Ms. Kara Kohnke, RN, (kkohnke@salpointe.org) and attendance clerk Ms. Cecelia Parsons (520-327-1990 or attendance@salpointe.org) that student tested positive.
2. Nurse records the information.
3. Nurse informs parents of the required isolation time of 10 days.
4. Nurse asks the student if he/she was in close contact (within six feet for longer than 15 minutes) with anyone on the Salpointe campus for the past several days and Nurse completes the Pima County Health Department form. The Health Department will notify any person(s) who may have been exposed.
5. Nurse stays in touch with parents over the next two weeks.
6. Nurse informs the student's counselor of COVID positive test.
7. Student’s counselor informs the student's teachers (and others who may need to know such as coaches, STUCO, etc.) of the positive COVID test. Student confidentiality and privacy will be respected as much as possible.
8. Communications Manager sends an email to Salpointe parents informing them that a student (no name) has tested positive.
9. The Pima County Health Department is responsible for contact tracing.
We are working to keep our community safe and we appreciate your support. Please contact info@salpointe.org with questions or concerns.
President Kay Sullivan
Principal Keith Gibalski