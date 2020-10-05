New COVID-19 data dashboard for Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Pima County Health Department launched a new COVID-19 data dashboard Monday.

The dashboard is a mapping and data tool that reports COVID-19 cases and deaths in the county by zip code, census tract, municipality and school district.

For each set tab of data, there are cumulative cases and cases by date, cumulative deaths and deaths by date, and cases and deaths by gender, age and ethnicity.

"I am thrilled to introduce this important tool, which provides real-time information to the public," said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "Good, accessible data is the crux of public health and the decisions we make, and I encourage everyone in Pima County to use it to make the best decisions for yourself and your family as this pandemic continues."

