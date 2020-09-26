Arizona reports 457 new COVID-19 cases; 35 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Another 457 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state's dashboard on Saturday.

35 others lost their lives to the virus, Arizona Department of Health Services says.

Arizona now reports 216,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,622 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

As of Friday, 1,724,697 individuals have been tested for the virus in Arizona. Of those that have been processed, 10.5% have come back positive, according to ADHS. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 10

20-44: 328

45- 54: 397

55- 64: 886

65+: 3,999

NULL: 2

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 29,397

20 - 44: 104,834

45- 54: 32,729

55-64: 24,998

65 and older: 24,494

UNKNOWN: 374

Symptoms of the coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

