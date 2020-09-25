Costco sees record proft amid COVID-19 pandemic

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (CNN) - The pandemic has been good for Costco's bottom line, bringing the annual profit there above $4 billion for the first time.

The big-box retailer's revenue is 12 percent higher than a year ago, which is much higher than Wall Street expected.

Part of the reason is that Americans are still stockpiling bulk goods because of COVID-19.

But another is that food is selling so fast there is far less spoilage than before.

However, coronavirus is having a negative impact too, in the form of expenses that weren't expected before the outbreak.

The pandemic has forced the retailer to provide hazard pay for its employees and there have been additional costs for PPE and sanitation.

Overall though, analysts believe the latest financial report will boost the price target for Costco stock going forward.