Arizona adds 595 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona is getting close to reporting 215,000 cases of the coronavirus, with another 595 added to the total on Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard.

ADHS reported 20 new deaths bringing the total to 5,498 lives lost.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Today, 595 new #COVID19 cases and 20 deaths are being added to the ADHS dashboard. Arizona has #COVID19 testing sites available across the state. Access information on locations, pre-registration requirements and more HERE: https://t.co/KUGGkpf4nw pic.twitter.com/itDj8TXcZk — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 22, 2020

In Pima County, 151 more individuals tested positive for the virus.

There are 24,798 cases of COVID-19 in Pima County. ADHS reported two more deaths bringing the death toll in the county to 617.

As of Tuesday, 1,680,643 people have been tested in Arizona. Of those that have been processed, 11.5% have come back positive, according to ADHS. This includes antibody tests.

For more COVID-19 related news, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201