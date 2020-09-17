Sierra Vista lifts mask mandate amid decline of COVID-19 cases

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - With COVID-19 cases dropping in Sierra Vista, Mayor Rick Mueller announced that he will be suspending the mask mandate in city limits on Friday.

The City of Sierra Vista implemented an emergency declaration on June 26, requiring Sierra Vista residents over the age of 10 to wear face masks, coverings or shields while in public when proper social distancing cannot be implemented.

With its health officials reporting "26 active cases with just 1 to 5 cases or 0 cases in each of the Sierra Vista zip codes" as of Thursday afternoon, the mayor made an order to suspend the emergency declaration on Friday at 1 a.m.

“I applaud Sierra Vista residents for everything they have done to help combat COVID-19 in our community. These efforts have been borne out in the local case numbers, which have declined consistently in recent weeks and months,” Mueller said. “While we are in a good place right now, we know that can change quickly with this virus. I ask that residents remain vigilant and continue to be kind to one another as we head into the fall and winter months.”

City officials clarified that the mask mandate will be suspended, not rescinded. This means that the mandate may be reinstated if cases rise again in Sierra Vista.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services data released Thursday morning, Cochise County reported 10 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,872 cases.

The county also saw a total of 69 deaths, reporting one new death on Thursday.

It's total positive percent of COVID-19 cases sits at 6.7 percent.

Cochise County currently sits at a moderate level for its status for reopening businesses. It has also met all the state's requirements to resume in-person learning.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.