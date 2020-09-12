Arizona reports 605 new COVID-19 cases; 27 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 605 additional coronavirus cases Saturday and 27 virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 208,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,315 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,563,003 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.1% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Thursday, 10% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 137,292

Pima: 22,357

Pinal: 10,170

Santa Cruz: 2,781

Cochise: 1,860

Yuma: 12,378

La Paz: 525

Mohave: 3,787

Yavapai: 2,418

Coconino: 3,491

Navajo: 5,683

Gila: 1,167

Graham: 773

Greenlee: 59

Apache: 3,384

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 10

20-44: 303

45- 54: 370

55- 64: 836

65+: 3,796

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 26,735

20 - 44: 101,221

45- 54: 31,880

55-64: 24,336

65 and older: 23,629

UNKNOWN: 327

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.