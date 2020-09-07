Sonoita rodeo lassos in new rules to keep visitors safe amid pandemic

SONOITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Labor Day Rodeo in Sonoita was in full swing over the holiday weekend.

The bulls were bucking and the horses were racing, but participants say the pace of this year's event was different.

"It's a lot slower. That's for sure," Desmond Tescano, who attended the rodeo last year, said.

Tescano brought her kids out again this year. She said for the first time in a while, things felt normal.

"Last year, we were all lined up on the fence and things were full," she said. "But now, there are tons of seats."

Sandy Martin is the owner of Lust A Sweet Thing and has been popping kettle corn all weekend long.

"It's been really good," Martin said. "Our big hit is kettle corn, but we have carmel corn, butter popcorn and cotton candy for the kids."

Martin said they have taken steps to ensure safety at their booth.

"We have a 20-foot table so we can help people on this end and that end," Martin said.

The rodeo also explained what they are doing to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously, we can not control individual decisions, but we required face masks for entrance," rodeo officials said. "We have had washing stations throughout the grounds. Our seats have been marked off for appropriate distancing. Our Arizona Rangers have suggested safe practices to our attendees."

In the end, Tescano said she is happy to be back and see her favorite event.

"Bull riding, for sure," Tescano said.