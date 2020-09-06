Arizona records 250 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 250 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and 14 more virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 205,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,221 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,522,472 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.3% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Thursday, 14% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 135,964

Pima: 21,888

Pinal: 9,965

Santa Cruz: 2,775

Cochise: 1,841

Yuma: 12,325

La Paz: 517

Mohave: 3,761

Yavapai: 2,365

Coconino: 3,390

Navajo: 5,653

Gila: 1,131

Graham: 763

Greenlee: 59

Apache: 3,369

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 11

20-44: 301

45- 54: 362

55- 64: 823

65+: 3,724

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 26,083

20 - 44: 100,154

45- 54: 31,653

55-64: 24,175

65 and older: 23,378

UNKNOWN: 323

Other related news:

Eight more counties in Arizona have now met the recommended benchmarks for schools to resume a hybrid learning model, the state health department said Thursday. Schools in those counties can now combine in-person and online learning. The following counties have joined Apache and Yavapai in meeting the state benchmarks for starting in-person learning through a hybrid model:

Cochise

Coconino

Maricopa

Navajo

Pima

Pinal

School benchmark met, but Pima County health officials say, not so fast

A group of parents in Marana protested Thursday night in front of the school district offices. A few dozen parents called for change to online-only school during the coronavirus pandemic. “Looking at a little screen does not teach my kids anything,” said parent Phillip Winterton.

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

