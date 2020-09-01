How new food lockers are helping UArizona students pick-up food safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The push to keep students safe at the University of Arizona continues by offering contact-free, pick-up lockers placed in the student union.

The system is done on a smart phone.

Students can place an order on GrubHub, then the restaurant will prepare and place the food in a locker, ready for pick-up and consumption.

Gwen Ramin and Alyssa Synowiecki are students at the University of Arizona. They said they use the lockers pretty often.

Synowiecki said uses it to eat lunch every day. She said she is happy the university is taking positive steps for safety maid the pandemic.

"I feel like it's a good way to keep everyone distanced," Synowiecki said. "It gets too close when you try and hand something over to somebody."

Ramin agreed with Synowiecki.

"I think they've done a really good job to make things safe and make things work," Ramin said. "it makes it a lot easier. You can see the whole menu, order online, you don't have to come in contact with anyone, just grab your food and leave."

This new addition is all apart of the university's "Dining Smart" plan. This plan includes sanitizing and social distancing with a tech-driven approach.

The two students say the system is not perfect, but they are happy to be seeing steps.

"I think this is a good step in the right direction," Ramin.