Arizona records 374 new COVID-19 cases; 23 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - State health officials reported 374 additional coronavirus cases Sunday and 23 virus-related deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 201,661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5,030 known deaths.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 1,464,384 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.5% have come back positive. The percentage of positive tests continues to decline.

As of Wednesday, 18% of ICU beds in use are COVID-19 patients, according to AZDHS.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 133,641

Pima: 21,189

Pinal: 9,514

Santa Cruz: 2,723

Cochise: 1,815

Yuma: 12,230

La Paz: 498

Mohave: 3,606

Yavapai: 2,303

Coconino: 3,318

Navajo: 5,598

Gila: 1,106

Graham: 714

Greenlee: 58

Apache: 3,338

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 12

20-44: 294

45- 54: 354

55- 64: 789

65+: 3,581

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 25,033

20 - 44: 98,315

45- 54: 31,228

55-64: 23,776

65 and older: 22,991

UNKNOWN: 318

OTHER HEADLINES:

Face mask required sign, Photo Date: 8/7/20

To argue or not to argue? When it comes to anti-maskers-- don't argue. That's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending to retail and service employees. It's part of new guidance that came out this week on limiting workplace violence. And there's a special section on how to prevent violence that might be aimed at workers trying to enforce their companies' COVID-19 safety procedures.

Pima County residents who have been craving to pump some iron and work up a sweat may have a place to go soon after LA Fitness announced Wednesday that it will begin opening its gyms across Arizona on Thursday.

Museums throughout Arizona have not been operational since the COVID-19 pandemic first began. Two in Tucson might be in trouble in the long run.During the 1800s, soldiers walked the ground of where the Fort Lowell Museum is, but now, in the year 2020, two historic properties may soon be history.

State leaders halted visits at long term care facilities in March due to the coronavirus. For Bob Murray, 72, that meant an abrupt end to precious time spent with his 93-year-old mom, Pauline.

New report shows there are 3,000 unaccounted deaths in Arizona this year

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: