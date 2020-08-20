Getting Answers: How long can the coronavirus live on clothes?

TUCSON (KVOA)- Some viewers have asked if the coronavirus can live on clothes.

One viewer asked: "If I test negative for coronavirus, and have no symptoms, could I still be a carrier by virtue of having virus spores on my clothes?"

Some studies reported that the coronavirus can live a few hours to a few days on different materials, but there is not a lot of research on how long the virus can live on various clothing material.

If someone went into a market and was socially distant from everyone, there is probably a good chance that those clothes were not exposed.

However, if a person was around someone who has the coronavirus or someone has coughed or sneezed near or on a person, than it is a good idea to wash the clothes to be safe.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency provides a full list of products known to be effective against SARS-CoV-2.

