 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: How long can the coronavirus live on clothes?

New
6:00 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know, Getting Answers, News

TUCSON (KVOA)- Some viewers have asked if the coronavirus can live on clothes.

One viewer asked: "If I test negative for coronavirus, and have no symptoms, could I still be a carrier by virtue of having virus spores on my clothes?"

Some studies reported that the coronavirus can live a few hours to a few days on different materials, but there is not a lot of research on how long the virus can live on various clothing material.

If someone went into a market and was socially distant from everyone, there is probably a good chance that those clothes were not exposed.

However, if a person was around someone who has the coronavirus or someone has coughed or sneezed near or on a person, than it is a good idea to wash the clothes to be safe.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency provides a full list of products known to be effective against SARS-CoV-2.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film