Gov. Ducey gives money to victims of Domestic Violence

TUCSON (KVOA) - Life right now, can be difficult. But it can turn into a nightmare if you are a victim of domestic violence, especially during a pandemic.

"People who are at primary risk, comes from within the home," said Emerge! CEO Ed Mercurio-Sakwa.

7,000 victims of domestic violence, reach out to Emerge! every year. A $35,000 check, will go a long way to keep men, women and children safe.

"We were caught off guard in a good way," said Mercurio-Sakwa.

Governor Doug Ducey said organizations have struggled during the pandemic, and so have people in dangerous situations at home.

"Providing safety, support and resources to victims of domestic violence and abuse is critical during this time."

Pre-pandemic, Emerge! received 20 calls a day and now, 16.

"While that does not seem like a big deal, you think oh that is just four calls. But when you multiply those four calls by 365 times out of the year, you are at about 1,500 calls of people who could have tried reaching out," said Mercurio-Sakwa.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the number of Domestic Violence calls…"have increased slightly. However, they are down compared to last year."

So why the decrease?

"They {victims} were sharing that it was difficult to have the freedom or movement or even the opportunity to reach out and have contact with us because in the past, they may have made that call at work or when their partner went to work and now they are both at home," said Mercurio-Sakwa.

Yes, we are in a pandemic. But, help is just a phone call away.

"Emerge's services have continued and will continue throughout the pandemic, uninterrupted. They can call our 24/7 hotline anytime to get help," said Mercurio-Sakwa.

If you or someone you know is a Domestic Violence victim, please call Emerge! at (520) 795-4266.