Some TUSD employees fearful to go back to school

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of kids and some Tucson Unified School District support staff, not teachers, are back in school Monday distancing learning across dozens of campuses.

Two district employees working in school buildings during the coronavirus pandemic spoke to News 4 Tucson on the condition of anonymity.

“We don't have individual hand sanitizer to go into the classroom,” the employee said. “The gloves that they delivered to us this week are gloves food service people use. They're not even rubber gloves.”

Another support staff employee will be in the classroom, helping to proctor the virtual lessons as the teachers will teach from home.

“When you have somebody say that you're just going to have you're classified support staff go in and take care and babysit these kids, it really tells us how they feel about us,” the employee said. “And that's very discouraging.”

TUSD School Board President Kristel Ann Foster knows home is the safest place for students, teachers and staff. However, schools had to open Monday otherwise the district could lose millions in state education dollars.

Foster will be on site at various schools this week to see how everything goes.

“I need to go around and see and check in on what does it look like and how safe is it," Foster said. "I can’t make decisions if I don’t know what’s really, what’s really happening,”

One of the employees contends there is widespread worry in the district.

“I know quite a few people that feel this way but people are afraid to say anything because they're afraid for any kind of retaliation,” the person said.