How Move-In Day looks at UArizona amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is a test student cannot study for. Normally, the process for move in day is simple - you check in and move in.

On Friday, there is a new step in that process.

"Came to McKale and it was really simple," UArizona freshman, Maddie Gustafson said.

Over the next nine days, more than 5,000 students will come to McKale Center and each one will be tested for the coronavirus.

And it is a pass/fail test.

For those who test negative, like Gustafson, they report directly to their dorm.

"Obviously, my senior year was a little confusing and what not," Gustafson said. "But I am excited to make new friends, get to know a different area and have a new start."

"If the test comes back positive, they'll come here to Babcock Dorm, where students will isolate for about 10 days. This is just another example that the university is not turning anyone away," Alex Blandeburgo, UArizona student housing director said. "Our goal is to make sure that student feels supported and will successful during that period. They will recover so that they can continue their Wildcat experience, here."

Normally, Move-In Day is hectic and chaotic, cramming 7,500 students into dorms over three days. However, this year, UArizona's plan was spread out over a nine-day period.

"To make sure we have some good social distancing and less density in the process," Blandeburgo said.

"I am pretty impressed with the university protocols and everything and i do feel really safe," Gustafson said. "I am just excited."

Students are still moving in Friday and testing continues.

They continue to test students who live off-campus as well. Only two have tested positive so far.

But again those students live off-campus.

Regardless of the number, the university says their plan is in place and so far a success.