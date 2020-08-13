How schools are providing its free meals program amid remote learning protocols

TUCSON (KVOA) - As remote classroom work continues during the COVID-19 pandemic, some school entities, like the Sunnyside Unified School District, are providing opportunities for families to come "in person" to their home schools to pick up cafeteria food from 10:30 to 1 p.m.

They are also making special deliveries to neighborhoods within the district.

"Some kids don't have nothing to eat," said Alta Vista High School student Joan Mejia.

Mejia said he is grateful that he can still take part in the free meals program even if he cannot make it to his school cafeteria.

"These meals mean a lot for me and my family as well because some times we don't have food," said Mejia, who is one of four siblings.

Some of the food students are able to pick up include sandwiches, vegetables, fruits, cereal and milk.

"The last thing we want our families to worry about is food and security, so we launched the mobile meals program," said SUSD Public Information Officer Marisela Felix. "We have situations where the kids are old enough to stay home to do remote learning, but they don't have a vehicle to drive to the school site."

For that reason, 10 different spots were set up in neighborhoods for bus drivers to set up food tables for easier access for families. Some of the biggest concentration of meal stops for the Sunnyside District include the trailer park communities and low-income housing on Valencia Road, Drexel and Benson Highway, all the way to Interstate-19.

"We always seen an average of 80-83 percent that qualify for free and reduced meals," said Felix, which is the highest percentage in Pima County.

Other school districts in Tucson have also answered the call to help get students their meals during this coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, TUSD said "Starting March 23, 2020, we are offering free Grab-and-Go Mobilized Meals across TUSD via 12 bus routes making stops at 113 locations between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m."

For TUSD schedules, visit tusd1.org/GrabAndGo or tusd1.org/Departments/Food-Services.

The AMPHI Unified School District said: "Currently, the district has decided to continue serving meals curbside at 13 approved serving sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m until 12:00 p.m."

Here's some other information provided by SUSD.

"The federal summer free lunch program has expired. For this reason, we will provide free or reduced meals to only those who qualify. Please pick up your children's meals at their home school site during meal distribution Mon-Fri from 10:30 a.m - 1:00 p.m. If you have multiple children at different schools, you can conveniently pick up their meals at one of their home schools. Please have your student's matric number with you.

MOBILE MEALS

Beginning Aug. 12, parents and/or students may also stop by a designated bus stop Mon-Fri (excluding holidays) to receive a school lunch and a breakfast to go for the following morning anytime between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Please have your student's matric number with you. Mobile meals may be picked up at the following locations:

S. Masterson Ave & E. Behan St. (SE Corner)

S. Fontana Ave & E Delta Rd. (NW Corner)

Fairy Duster & Silverweed (Rancho Valencia Rest Area)

Old Vail Rd & Country Club (park on Vail Rd)

Desert Shadows Park (on Greenway Dr.)

Ponderosa & San Xavier Rd @ Ramada

Santa Clara Ave. and Melridge St.

9776 S. Nogales Hwy (near Family Dollar)

San Xavier Education Center

Felix and Lansing Strav.

LUNCH APPLICATION

"You must complete your Free & Reduced Lunch Application online in order to be eligible to receive a meal at school sites or bus locations. Meal applications are available at the school sites and may also be completed online."