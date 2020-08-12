 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: How you can test negative for COVID-19 antibodies after having coronavirus

6:00 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Getting Answers, Local News, News

TUCSON (KVOA) - One viewer asked how it is possible that they tested negative for COVID-19 antibodies after recovering from the coronavirus.

It can take two to three weeks to develop enough antibodies, which are the proteins that help fight off infection, to be detected in a serology test after having COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic reported that in some cases it may even take several weeks for antibodies to be detected in the blood and that it is important to not get tested for antibodies too soon after recovery.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

