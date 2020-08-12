Getting Answers: How you can test negative for COVID-19 antibodies after having coronavirus

TUCSON (KVOA) - One viewer asked how it is possible that they tested negative for COVID-19 antibodies after recovering from the coronavirus.

It can take two to three weeks to develop enough antibodies, which are the proteins that help fight off infection, to be detected in a serology test after having COVID-19, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic reported that in some cases it may even take several weeks for antibodies to be detected in the blood and that it is important to not get tested for antibodies too soon after recovery.

