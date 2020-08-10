UArizona furlough program begins as some faculty, staff demand change

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University Of Arizona began a furlough program Monday for faculty and staff in an effort to partially offset projected losses estimated to be more than $250 million this fiscal year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some professors and employees, the plan will likely mean between 30 and 39 days away from work, where people will be on furlough or flex time.

One professor said everyone loses with these furloughs, most of all the students.

“You are literally required to work less at precisely the time we know students will need us more,” professor Gary Rhoades said.

Rhoades has taught at the university in Tucson for 34 years.

Under the administration’s furlough plan, he is expected to be on furlough for 30 days over the next 12 months. University of Arizona employees making over $44,500 per year will see a pay cut over the next academic year.

“I have colleagues whose partners have lost their jobs,” Rhoades said. “They’re going to freelance and trying to make up a 15 to 20 percent cut in pay, which is huge. There’s a number of people who will be more housing and food insecure.”

Rhoades said Monday one faculty member in his department just left to take a job at Penn State.

Rhoades said other universities are reaching out to faculty and staff to recruit them.

“Because they’re not furloughing at this level," he said. "They’re saying, well, there’s a lot of talent at the University of Arizona.”

Rhoades said he will continue to fight for a solution he argues is fair and less harmful to the community.

“What we’re doing as a university is systematically harming our students who we deeply care about,” Rhoades said. “I love my job, I’m not going anywhere. Part of loving my job is loving my students.”