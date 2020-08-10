Teachers face new challenges as online school starts

TUCSON - There has been an intense debate on how to go back to school safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many local districts opting for an online option it presents new challenges and adjustments for teachers.

Teachers say prepping for online classes is extremely different because Zoom sessions don't have traditional transition times, as there would be in an in-person classroom.

"So, when you prep for a Zoom you really have to script out your entire lesson because you're not going to have a single second to say where did I put that stack of copy," said Lauren Johnson, an English teacher at Marana High School.

Because they can't interact face to face with students, figuring out who needs more attention has become more difficult.

It's up to students to reach out to their teacher if they are struggling and when they do teachers have to respond individually, whereas in a classroom they could address multiple struggling students at the same time.

"If I teach something in a classroom and I scan the room, I can usually tell based on what kids are doing with their facial expressions and their body language, so over Zoom, you can't do any of that," said Johnson.

Marana Unified School District started last Wednesday and despite these new challenges, Johnson says she is still optimistic about the new school year.

"Our students are ready to learn. They've been at home for months, they want to connect with each other and they want to connect with us. So, I think their eagerness makes me excited to think about how can I help them learn and connect," said Johnson.