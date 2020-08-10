What Pima County health officials think about in-person instruction

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Several school districts around Southern Arizona kicked off the 2020-2021 school year online on Monday.

The same day, Pima County Health Department officials met to discuss the plan for in-person classes moving forward.

One of the big questions was about hybrid-learning. Health officials explained the answer is difficult.

Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Pima County chief medical officer said the number of cases has changed rapidly since the beginning of this discussion.

"I'm going to start off by reminding us that when the governor issues the shutdown order, there were only 215 cases," Garcia said. "Fast forward to the Fourth of July weekend, we had over 2,000 cases."

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County public health director, recognizes the decision to keep classes online is a double-edged sword.

"There are harmful effects to school closure and that we are aware of them," Cullen said.

Effects like emotional isolation, reduced access to meals, domestic violence and other mental health problems.

"We want to do everything we can to get students back to school safely so they can learn," Cullen said.

Some community members weighed in and said they want in-person classes to start.

Garcia said Pima County is on the right track, but hybrid-classes are far from close.

"I believe it would be premature to start in-person classes," Garcia said. "We need to have the tools in hand but our tools are still being developed."

Other people asked about competitive sports in schools, but he said that is a whole other challenge.

"You can't have track meets because we can't gather that many children," Dr. Garcia said. "You can't have football games because of 50 people in the stands."

Officials said they would not stars discussing the possibility of in-person classes for at least six weeks. Superintendents also asked questions if splitting students up by grade level would help.

Officials say it is hard to tell because they cannot monitor every student's actions all the time.

Watch the full meeting below: