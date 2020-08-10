Face masks required in crowded outdoor areas in Paris amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

PARIS (AP) — Residents and visitors in Paris are now required to wear face masks in some outdoor areas of the French capital amid an uptick in reported coronavirus cases.

Police are authorized to issue a 135-euro ($159) fine to people who do not follow the new public health requirement that took effect on Monday.

One location covered by the measure is the banks of the Canal Saint-Martin, among the city’s most popular lunch spots.

Wearing a face mask outdoors also is required at the city’s open-air markets, at popular tourist sites like Notre Dame Cathedral and the Montmartre district. French health authorities on Friday reported more than 2,000 new confirmed cases, the biggest single-day count since May.