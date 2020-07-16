TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona is making progress in the fight against COVID-19 and in a news conference Thursday he announced an extension on the eviction moratorium to Oct. 31.

Gov. Ducey's extension is big news for those unable to work because of the pandemic as many have lost their jobs or have had their hours cut, but the extension helps them keep their home.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero believes the governor took a step in the right direction with the extension.

"I do applaud him for extending it to the end of October. I really do believe that we will need to ask for another extension until at least December of this year," said Mayor Romero.

Under the new executive order $650,000 will go towards funding agencies that provide rental assistance programs to the public.

$5 million will go toward a foreclosure prevention program which helps landlords who rely on rentals for their main source of income.

"In total state and local governments have directed more than $80 million on programs to assist renters and prevent homelessness," said Gov. Ducey.

Since the moratorium was put into place back on March 24 during the original executive order, Gov. Ducey says more than $1.1 million has been provided to Arizona renters.

Mayor Romero says along with a December extension, she believes more relief funds will be necessary.

"It is important that we dedicate as much as we possibly can from the federal cares act. I do believe that this is a step in the right direction and that we do need more," said Romero.

Earlier this week $1.6 million was given to Arizona by a U.S. Department of Housing grant to help combat homelessness. That money will support rental assistance, guidance and counseling.