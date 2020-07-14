Getting Answers: How safe is it to travel to a COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ like Phoenix?

TUCSON (KVOA)- As many people are itching to travel during the summer months, Phoenix is a desired destination but some viewers want to know if it is safe to travel there and if there are travel restrictions.

One viewer asked: "With Phoenix, Arizona being the number one hot spot, is it safe to travel there for a vacation? Do they have a curfew in place? Will you have to quarantine of the duration of your trip? Help."

Currently, there is no curfew in place in Phoenix.

There are no requirements to quarantine if you travel to Phoenix and there are no current travel restrictions for anyone visiting Arizona, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Regarding if it is safe to travel to Phoenix for a vacation, it depends.

Travel increases the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 is community spread in Arizona and no matter where you go in the state, the Arizona Department of Health Services provides these questions to ask yourself before you leave your home:

-HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL YOU INTERACT WITH?

-CAN YOU KEEP 6 FEET OF SPACE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHERS?

-WILL YOU BE OUTDOORS OR INDOORS?

-WHAT IS THE LENGTH OF TIME THAT YOU WILL BE INTERACTING WITH PEOPLE?

The CDC lists these questions to ask yourself before you travel.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.