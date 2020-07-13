Local man survives COVID-19 after more than two months in hospital

TUCSON - As COVID-19 continues to surge in Arizona, hospitals are now dealing with a lack of ICU beds.

News 4 Tucson's Mark Mingura spoke with a man who was in the hospital for nearly two months.

Michael Mariano tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. After about a week, he was taken to the emergency room.

According to his wife, they nearly lost Mariano more than once. Although he's out of the hospital and recovering, he still has a long road to travel.

Mariano is a nurse at Northwest Hospital.

On April 8, he checked into the hospital as a patient.

After using ventilators, ECMO treatment, surgery, and rehab, he was discharged home on June 23.

"I'm so thankful to God that I survived this. This virus, so again, be thankful and be patient," said Mariano.

Through rehab, Mariano has had to learn to eat, drink and walk again. His memory was a work in progress, but he says it is nearly all back.

Before contracting the virus, Mariano's wife says he was healthy, with only a minor asthma condition that was under control.

"It was horrible because when I dropped him off, I wasn't sure if I was ever gonna see him again," said Robin Johnson, Mariano's wife. "You know and to kind of go through this every single day, every minute of every day you know, not knowing."

Communication was limited. Michael and Robin would Facetime and talk on the phone but in-person visits weren't available.

Johnston says when her husband went on ECMO, which is an artificial lung that oxygenates your body, it was very stressful because if he didn't go on that, he would not have made it. But, after successfully leaving the hospital Mariano left his colleagues with a smile.

"Inspiring, inspiring for our nurses, inspiring for our team and for really the soul of what the human spirit is and how it can be beaten and then rise again," said Zain Khalpey, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Northwest hospital.

Mariano says he's still recovering at home but most of his memory is back and his physical abilities are improving.