Getting Answers: How will PCHD contact tracing team contact a positive COVID-19 case?

TUCSON- As contact tracing soon ramps up in Pima County, some viewers have asked about how they will be getting contacted and how do they know if it is a legitimate caller.

If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, the Pima County Health Department has a contact tracing team that will reach out via phone or text to that person and any other person that they had in-person contact with.

PCHD urges people to answer their phone if they test positive for COVID-19 and receive a call from "Pima County Health" or "Public Health."

The phone calls will have a 520 area code and will be made daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to PCHD.

Also, be aware of scammers. The health department will never ask for your social security number or bank information, however they may ask to confirm your name and date of birth.

In addition, the contact tracing team will not share the identify of a positive COVID-19 case with any contacts that person identifies as possible exposure.

