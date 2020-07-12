Bar brawl: Drinking establishments swing back at Ducey

TUCSON (KVOA) - Unconstitutional.

That’s what 20 bars across the state say about the Arizona legislature handing over its power to Governor Doug Ducey.

The bars, including three here in Tucson, have filed a lawsuit to the Arizona Supreme Court asking that the high court rescinds the law that allows the state to grant police powers to the Governor.

Powers that allow him to, they say, “do whatever he wants”.

ASU associate law professor Ilan Wurman is fronting the lawsuit for the bars.

He says Ducey’s executive order is in violation of the nondelegation doctrine.

The Music Box, Monkey Bar and Clicks Billiards (North 1st Avenue) are the three Tucson establishments that have partnered with bars in the Phoenix area, Prescott, Sedona and Bullhead City.

The Music Box, Monkey Bar and Clicks Billiards are three Tucson bars challenging Governor Doug Ducey's order to shut Series 6 & 7 licensed establishments down

The Arizona Supreme Court is not likely to rule on the matter prior to the expiration of the current order that is in place until July 27.

Ducey of course could extend that executive order if the state remains a hot spot in the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The bars say their lawsuit is two-fold.

They feel the state legislature should be the body, not the Governor, making decisions as it relates to the operation of bars and restaurants.

But no matter who ultimately lays out the guidelines for operation during COVID19, the rules must be uniform and not discriminatory.

Ducey’s current order effects only bars that have what is known as Series 6 & 7 licenses through the state liquor board.

Series 6 (bar) allows for full alcohol sales with no requirement to sell food.

Series 7 is a license for bars that sell beer and wine only.

Copyright 2020 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.