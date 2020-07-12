Arizona sees drop in COVID-19 cases; deaths rise

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona health officials reported 2,537 additional coronavirus cases Friday and 86 more known deaths.

That brings the state’s documented totals to 122,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,237 known deaths.

The data includes people who have recovered.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

According to the state's data dashboard, 878,241 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 11.8% have come back positive.

Since June 2, the percentage has spiked back up from 5.7% to 11.8%.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 80,146

Pima: 11,767

Pinal: 5,614

Santa Cruz: 2,189

Cochise: 1,049

Yuma: 8,302

La Paz: 407

Mohave: 1,825

Yavapai: 1,123

Coconino: 2,457

Navajo: 4,337

Gila: 445

Graham: 204

Greenlee: 32

Apache: 2,579

Deaths by Age Group:

<20: 8

20-44: 125

45- 54: 147

55- 64: 312

65+: 1,645

Cases by Age Group:

Less than 20 years: 13,419

20 - 44: 61,170

45- 54: 19,006

55-64: 14,391

65 and older: 14,019

UNKNOWN: 167

OTHER HEADLINES:

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered an executive order to require in-door dining establishments to have less than 50 percent occupancy Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Regina Romero and four other mayors are calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to implement stricter protocols to combat COVID-19 amid the recent spike in Arizona.

Pima County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 tests at Kino Stadium starting Monday.

RELATED: Getting Answers: What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 and has no symptoms?

SIGN UP FOR NEWS AND WEATHER EMAILS

Symptoms of Coronavirus:

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms, according to the CDC. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Seek emergency medical care immediately if:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Call 911 or call ahead to your local emergency facility: Notify the operator that you are seeking care for someone who has or may have COVID-19.

Arizona COVID-19 Hotline: 1-844-542-8201

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Arizona Department of Health Services.

Here are the COVID-19 testing sites from Banner Health.

Additional Resources: