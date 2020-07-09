Pima County Health to offer free COVID-19 tests at Kino Stadium starting Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) - With Arizona seeing a large spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Pima County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 tests at Kino Stadium starting Monday.

On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey held a press conference announcing an executive order geared to increasing testing across the state.

To help make testing more available in Pima County, Arizona Health Department shared that it will be administrating free COVID-19 tests at the facility located at 2805 E. Ajo Way from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Monday through Saturday.

The testing center will officially open for business on Monday.

FREE COVID-19 TESTING: @pchd and Paradigm Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 tests at the Kino Event Center starting this Monday. Testing will be by appointment only.



The testing center will not accept any walk-in clients, as people who wish to receive a test must schedule an appointment ahead of time.

People can schedule an appointment by visiting webcms.pima.gov or by calling 800-369-3584.