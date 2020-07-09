Getting Answers: What if someone tests positive for COVID-19 and has no symptoms?

TUCSON (KVOA)- Some viewers have asked questions regarding what happens if they test positive for the coronavirus and are not experiencing any symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that if a person tests positive for the coronavirus and has no symptoms they still must isolate. Then if that person continues to have no symptoms, then they can be with others after 10 days have passed since the test.

In Arizona a person can be tested for COVID-19 even if they are not experiencing any symptoms, as long as they think they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com.