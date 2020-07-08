Getting Answers: Should a person still wear a face mask if they’ve recovered from the coronavirus?

TUCSON (KVOA)- As more people develop antibodies after they recover from the coronavirus, some viewers have asked if they still need to wear a face mask after they have recovered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a person is still recommended to wear a mask even after they recover from the coronavirus.

The CDC stated: "The primary purpose of cloth face coverings is to limit transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from infected persons who may be infectious but do not have clinical symptoms of illness or may have early or mild symptoms that they do not recognize."

The CDC also stated that face coverings may also offer some protection against getting exposed again to the coronavirus.

In Pima County a mask mandate is still in place that requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear a face covering in public if six feet of distance is not possible. There are some other exceptions for those who cannot safely wear a mask as well.

The CDC stated that cloth face coverings should not be worn by young children under the age of 2.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.