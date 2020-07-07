Getting Answers: Data trends in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Pima County by age

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Pima County Health Department released new data graphs that give a snapshot of data trends by age when it comes to coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

As for the cases in Pima County, the first graph below begins with Week 10 (March 1st- 7th) and ends with Week 27 (June 28th- July 4th). At Week 14 the stay at home order was put in place and at week 20 it was lifted.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.