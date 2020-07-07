 Skip to Content

Getting Answers: Data trends in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Pima County by age

Updated
Last updated today at 5:34 pm
5:33 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Coronavirus Top Stories, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know, Getting Answers, Local News, News

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Pima County Health Department released new data graphs that give a snapshot of data trends by age when it comes to coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

As for the cases in Pima County, the first graph below begins with Week 10 (March 1st- 7th) and ends with Week 27 (June 28th- July 4th). At Week 14 the stay at home order was put in place and at week 20 it was lifted.

COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.
COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.
COURTESY: PIMA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
NOTE: Last two weeks of data may not be complete due to lag in reporting.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Priscilla Casper

Priscilla Casper is an anchor and multi-skilled journalist for News 4 Tucson. She anchors weekdays at noon and 4 p.m.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film