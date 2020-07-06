Pima County urgent cares step up as people flood in amid COVID-19 pandemic

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - Pima County emergency rooms and urgent cares are experiencing an influx of people as patients are stopping by not only for normal visits, but ones related to COVID-19 as well.

Karen Garcia went to NextCare clinic in Pima County for a non-COVID-19 related problem.

"I was signed in and I was number 60 on the waiting list," Garcia said. "When I got their the parking lot was full."

Despite this, Garcia said her wait was the opposite.

"Within 15 minutes, I was down to the first one and as seen right way," Garcia said.

Dr. Richard Fleming, the spokesperson for Nextcare system in Pima County, said just because of COVID-19 is prevalent, it does not mean normal visits are overlooked.

"We are still seeing those patients," Fleming said. "They are coming through a separate entrance. They are not being pushed back. They will be seen."

Garcia said urgent care facilities around Pima County are stepping up.

"They are providing safe and efficient health care to people who need it," Garcia said.

News 4 Tucson checked in with emergency rooms around Tucson. At noon on Monday, emergency rooms in Tucson had no more than five people waiting in line.

Fleming also said they have increased staffing at all the NextCare facilities in Pima County.

People who wish to make an appointment at NextCare, can visit nextcare.com.