At least 7 governors had ties to companies that received COVID-19 relief loans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Data released Monday show governors who led state responses to the coronavirus pandemic were among beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s economic effects.

The governors of at least seven states had ties to companies that received loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. Both Republicans and Democrats, their associated companies’ loans ranged from $150,000 to more than $11 million.

The businesses tied to the governors of California, Ohio, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Virginia and West Virginia included an investment company, a communications company. a winery, a minor league baseball team and a governor's former medical practice.