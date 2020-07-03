Firefighters take safety precautions at station amid COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Fire stations around Pima County are taking extra steps to make sure everyone is safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in Arizona are continuing to rise and break records daily. Many coronavirus cases require the help from first responders.

Adam Jarrold, the Golder Ranch Fire District Public Information Officer, said they will always be there to help.

"We are always ready to respond, always willing to respond and want to respond," Jarrold said.

Jarrold said while a lot of firefighters are in close proximity to each other, each station is doing the best they can to ensure the safety of the crews.

"All people will get screened for COVID-19 every day," he said. "They will get a temperature check every day and they will be asked a series of questions."

In April, News 4 Tucson reached out to the spokesperson for Drexel Heights Fire District. The department said it wanted to make sure no firefighters are being COVID 19 into the station.

At the station, firefighters work a revolving schedule and must sleep at the station overnight. Right now, each down only allows one person at a time.

After each shift, the dorm is wiped down and cleaned.