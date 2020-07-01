Sonora considers border closure ahead of Fourth of July to prevent Arizonans from spreading COVID-19

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officials in the border state of Sonora, Mexico are considering temporarily closing the border.

Enrique Clausen Iberri, the Secretary of Health in the state of Sonora, is saying Arizona's border neighbors are considering a drastic measure that would limit the number of Arizonans who can travel into Mexico.

The consideration to close southbound traffic into Mexico is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from Arizona into Mexico.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend traditionally brings thousands of Arizonans to Sonora as travelers tend to visit places like Rocky Point, San Carlos, Kino Bay, Hermosillo and Nogales. However, health officials in Sonora say the border state needs to be cautious since the United States has the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the world, with Arizona named as one of the COVID-19 hotspots.

It's estimated the state of Sonora, Mexico has over 8,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus while Arizona's numbers continue to rise.

Santa Cruz county epidemiologist Fernando Silva told News 4 Tucson's broadcast partner, Telemundo that it is best for people in both Arizona and Sonora to stay home as much as possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Arizona citizens' ability to visit Nogales, Sonora has already been limited since March by the Mexican government.

The Sonoran Secretary of Health will son discuss implementing a stronger closure of the border with Sonora Gov. Claudia Pablovich and others within the next couple of days.