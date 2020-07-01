‘No one is immune’: Hospitals see sharp rise in younger COVID-19 patients

TUCSON (KVOA) - One of the leading doctors in Pima County said younger people ages 20 to 45 are contracting Coronavirus. In some cases, they are getting very sick.

“Almost 50 percent of our cases are in that younger age group,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. “That’s a significant change. What’s concerning is It’s not that we’re just seeing that increase, but we’re seeing people in the ICU and getting intubated.”

Dr. Lisa Goldberg is the director of the Tucson Medical Center emergency department.

“No one is immune,” Goldberg said. “This virus does not make any selections as to I’m going to infect you and not you.”

Goldberg believes there’s a mindset among some young people that’s hard to change.

“You don’t think it’s as big a deal, you think you can take on the world, you’re young, your healthy,” Goldberg said. “If you’re not in it, how can we expect people to have that perspective unless we educate them. You can get this virus and you can get very sick. You’re everything, you’re our future. We want you to have a strong, safe future and a healthy future. No one is safe from this virus, no one. So, please take responsibility over how you walk through your life over the next several months.”