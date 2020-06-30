 Skip to Content

TMC integrates temporary emergency employees to help combat COVID-19

11:19 pm Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center has integrated temporary employees on to their emergency team this week to help with the surge of COIVD-19 in Pima County.

An experienced team of professionals known as the Medical Disaster Assistance Team and the Trauma Critical Care Team have reported for duty in Tucson to wage war against the coronavirus.

News 4 Tucson's David Kelly breaks down the role these transplants will play in the video above.

