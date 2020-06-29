Marana cancels annual July 4 fireworks display due to COVID-19 restrictions

MARANA (KVOA) - On the cusp of Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that aims to limit large social gatherings, the Town of Marana announced Monday evening that it will cancel its annual July 4 fireworks show.

In an executive order announced Monday, he governor also ordered to ban gatherings outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people. To enforce this, the governor said "the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control shall cease issuing special event licenses for the period between June 29, 2020 and July 27, 2020."

Shortly after this announcement, the Town of Marana made the decision to cancel its annual firework display.

“This is the first time in a long time that the Town of Marana is not throwing the traditional Star Spangled Spectacular festival,” said Town Manager Jamsheed Mehta. “While we understand and share the community’s disappointment, we are focused on maintaining everyone’s health and safety during this time.”

Prior to Ducey's announcement, Marana planned to have a fireworks display with no members of the public permitted to watch from Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.

The town even canceled its surrounding festivities to help prevent a potential fire due to the dry weather.

Despite the cancellation of the firework display, Crossroads will remain open on July 4.

Members of the public are advised to practice social distancing procedures when at the park.