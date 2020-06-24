New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to quarantine visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

(NBC News) The governors of New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey have issued a joint travel advisory requiring anyone traveling to those states from any of the nine states with spiking cases of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut, and Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey made the joint announcement this morning.

They all called the move common sense in protecting the New England area, where they now have some of the lowest rates of Coronavirus in the country.

The tri-state measure, which goes into effect at midnight will use uniform parameters and messaging on highways, airports, websites, and social media across the three states.

The three states will also ask hotels to communicate the 14-day quarantine to guests who have traveled from one of the impacted states.

Violators can be fined up to 10-thousand dollars if they "cause harm" by not quarantining.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3dyXsTc