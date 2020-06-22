Getting Answers: More people between ages of 20-44 years old testing positive for COVID-19 in Arizona

TUCSON- As of Monday morning, Arizona is now approaching 55,000 COVID-19 cases after seeing spikes in the new daily cases reported each day last week.

When it comes to cases statewide, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that people between the ages of 20-44 years old have the most cases than the other age groups.

NOTE: Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services as of June 22,2020.

As for gender, females account for 52% of cases, compared to 48% male. Also, nearly 80% of the cases don't have a chronic medical condition and 71% are not in the high-risk group, according to AZDHS.

In Pima County, the 20-44 year old age group has the most cases with nearly 2,500, while the 45-64 year age group has almost 1,600 cases, according to AZDHS.

NOTE: Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services as of June 22,2020.

In Pima County, 56% of the cases are female and 44% are male. Nearly 70% do not have a chronic medical condition and 60% are not at high-risk, according to AZDHS.

As for testing in Pima County, 71,289 tests have been completed and the county has a 7.4% positive rate compared to the state rate of 8.4%.

It is important to note, with the state closing in on 55,000 coronavirus cases, these numbers include people who have since recovered.

If you have a question about the coroanvirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answers questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.