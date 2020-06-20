Arizona COVID-19 case surge continues, setting care records

PHOENIX (AP) — The overall total of Arizona's COVID-19 cases is closing in on 50,000 and continues to rise daily.

And the state’s surge in additional cases continued to set daily records on Saturday for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds.

The state reported 3,109 additional cases as of Saturday, increasing the statewide total to 49,798.

In total, records say there have been 338 deaths in the state, including 26 reported on Saturday.

Arizona has emerged as a national hot spot for the coronavirus since Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in May.

Health officials attribute the bulging case numbers to increased testing and community spread of the coronavirus.