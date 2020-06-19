Pima County mandates masks as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

TUCSON - Masks are now required to be worn in public in Pima County.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors made it official Friday afternoon. In a 3-2 vote, the board decided to require face coverings for everyone over the age of five when physical distancing is not possible.

It is the latest step by the county to try and curb the fast spread of COVID-19 in Arizona.

Some residents believe this move is an assault on personal freedoms.

“Well, I believe this is an assault on our civil liberties,” Angela Nitka said. ”I believe it takes the power away from a populous that has brains.”

Julia Strange works at Tucson Medical Center. She strongly encouraged the board to approve this mandate to try and help the health care workers in our state who see how punishing this virus is every day.

“At TMC, one of the largest hospitals in the region, our COVID ICUs have been at capacity all week,” she said. “These critically ill patients, these individuals who have family and friends will be with us for a long time because when this illness hits, it is devastating.”

Enforcement will be primarily educational.

Board Chairman Ramon Valadez tells News 4 Tucson he does not like wearing a face mask but he says he wears one to protect others.

“The only way we can watch out for one another and protect each other is if we all wear masks,” Valadez said. “And if we don’t and someone gets COVID-19 and god forbid have something very bad happen to them, it could be someone we love. Let’s not do that.”